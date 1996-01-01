9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) k / ln k
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
47.0.3̅ = 0.333…
71. Evaluating an infinite series two ways
Evaluate the series
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (4 / 3ᵏ – 4 / 3ᵏ⁺¹) two ways.
a. Use a telescoping series argument.
53.0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…
Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.
a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
{Use of Tech}∑ k = 0 to 20(2/5)²ᵏ