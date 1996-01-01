23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫₋₁¹ x/(x + 3)² dx
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy
62. ∫ 1/[(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)²] dx
87-92. An integrand with trigonometric functions in the numerator and denominator can often be converted to a rational function using the substitution u = tan(x/2) or, equivalently, x = 2 tan⁻¹u. The following relations are used in making this change of variables.
A: dx = 2/(1 + u²) du
B: sin x = 2u/(1 + u²)
C: cos x = (1 - u²)/(1 + u²)
88. Evaluate ∫ dx/(2 + cos x).
85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx
a. Verify the identity:
sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)
b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:
∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C
76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.
82. ∫ [dx / (x√(1 + 2x))]
79. ∫ [sec t / (1 + sin t)] dt