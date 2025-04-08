Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For g(x) to be continuous at x = 0, the left-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the left) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the right) must both equal g(0). Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity

Differentiability A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point, meaning the function's rate of change is consistent from both sides. For g(x) to be differentiable at x = 0, it must first be continuous at x = 0, and the left-hand derivative and right-hand derivative at x = 0 must be equal. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials