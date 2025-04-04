Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Horizontal Tangent Line A horizontal tangent line to a curve at a point indicates that the slope of the tangent at that point is zero. This occurs when the derivative of the function at that point equals zero. Finding a horizontal tangent involves solving for when the derivative of the function is zero, which helps identify points where the curve has a local maximum or minimum.

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions The derivative of a function provides the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve. For trigonometric functions like cotangent and cosecant, the derivatives are -csc^2(x) and -csc(x)cot(x), respectively. Understanding these derivatives is crucial for finding where the slope of the tangent line is zero, which is necessary for identifying horizontal tangents.