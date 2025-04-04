Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
5:32 minutes
Problem 3.5.47b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(b) the horizontal tangent line to the curve at Q.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Horizontal Tangent Line
A horizontal tangent line to a curve at a point indicates that the slope of the tangent at that point is zero. This occurs when the derivative of the function at that point equals zero. Finding a horizontal tangent involves solving for when the derivative of the function is zero, which helps identify points where the curve has a local maximum or minimum.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
The derivative of a function provides the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve. For trigonometric functions like cotangent and cosecant, the derivatives are -csc^2(x) and -csc(x)cot(x), respectively. Understanding these derivatives is crucial for finding where the slope of the tangent line is zero, which is necessary for identifying horizontal tangents.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. In the context of finding horizontal tangents, critical points are where the derivative equals zero, indicating a potential horizontal tangent line at those points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Derivatives of Sine & Cosine with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning