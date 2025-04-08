Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. In the context of motion, the first derivative of the position function s = f(t) with respect to time t gives the velocity of the body. This is crucial for determining how the position changes over time. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Velocity and Speed Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the rate of change of position with respect to time, including direction. It is obtained by differentiating the position function. Speed, on the other hand, is the magnitude of velocity and is a scalar quantity, representing how fast the body is moving regardless of direction. Calculating both helps understand the motion dynamics at a specific time. Recommended video: 06:29 06:29 Derivatives Applied To Velocity