Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
3:01 minutes
Problem 3.5.47a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(a) the tangent line to the curve at P
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine rates of change. For the function y = 4 + cot x - 2 csc x, finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope of the tangent line at point P(π/2, 2).
Derivatives
Trigonometric Derivatives
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions like cotangent and cosecant is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of cot x is -csc^2 x, and the derivative of csc x is -csc x cot x. These derivatives are used to find the slope of the tangent line to the curve at a given point.
Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Equation of a Tangent Line
The equation of a tangent line to a curve at a point can be expressed as y - y1 = m(x - x1), where m is the slope found using the derivative, and (x1, y1) is the point of tangency. For point P(π/2, 2), once the slope is determined, this formula helps in writing the equation of the tangent line.
Equations of Tangent Lines
