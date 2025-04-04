Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine rates of change. For the function y = 4 + cot x - 2 csc x, finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope of the tangent line at point P(π/2, 2).

Trigonometric Derivatives Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions like cotangent and cosecant is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of cot x is -csc^2 x, and the derivative of csc x is -csc x cot x. These derivatives are used to find the slope of the tangent line to the curve at a given point.