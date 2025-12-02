21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].





a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].





b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.













ƒ(x) = { - 2x if x < 0 ; x if x ≥ 0 ; [-1, 1]