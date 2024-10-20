If ﻿ f ( x ) = x 3 + 1 f\left(x\right)=x^3+1 f(x)=x3+1﻿, use the linearization ﻿ L ( x ) L\left(x\right) L(x)﻿ at ﻿ a = 5 a=5 a=5﻿ to approximate ﻿ f ( 5.1 ) f\left(5.1\right) f(5.1)﻿.