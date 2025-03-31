Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
2:39 minutes
Problem 33a
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = −1 / x²
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem asks for the original function given its derivative, y′ = −1 / x². This means we need to find the antiderivative or integral of the given derivative.
Step 2: Set up the integral to find the function y. The integral of y′ with respect to x is ∫(-1/x²) dx.
Step 3: Simplify the integrand. Note that -1/x² can be rewritten as -x⁻², which is a form that is easier to integrate.
Step 4: Apply the power rule for integration. The power rule states that ∫xⁿ dx = (xⁿ⁺¹)/(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration. For -x⁻², n = -2, so integrate using this rule.
Step 5: After applying the power rule, simplify the expression to find the general form of the function y(x). Don't forget to include the constant of integration, C, which represents all possible functions that have the given derivative.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the derivative function, which in this case is y′ = −1/x², to find the original function y(x).
Recommended video:
05:50
Antiderivatives
Integration Techniques
Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative y′ = −1/x², you can use the power rule for integration, which states that ∫x^n dx = x^(n+1)/(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration. Applying this rule helps find the function whose derivative is given.
Recommended video:
Constant of Integration
The constant of integration, denoted as C, is an arbitrary constant added to the antiderivative. It accounts for the fact that differentiation of a constant yields zero, meaning multiple functions can have the same derivative. When finding functions from derivatives, including C ensures all possible functions are considered.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning