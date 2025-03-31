Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the derivative function, which in this case is y′ = −1/x², to find the original function y(x). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative y′ = −1/x², you can use the power rule for integration, which states that ∫x^n dx = x^(n+1)/(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration. Applying this rule helps find the function whose derivative is given. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals