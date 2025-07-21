9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ tan⁵θ sec⁴θ dθ
38. ∫ tan⁵θ sec⁴θ dθ
43. ∫ tan³(4x) dx
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy