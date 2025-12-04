Sketch the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x) that passes through the points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0),(1,1), and (2,2) and whose first two derivatives have the following sign patterns.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
c. x^(1/x^n) (n a positive integer)
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 121–124, find the inflection points (if any) on the graph of the function and the coordinates of the points on the graph where the function has a local maximum or local minimum value. Then graph the function in a region large enough to show all these points simultaneously. Add to your picture the graphs of the function’s first and second derivatives. How are the values at which these graphs intersect the x-axis related to the graph of the function? In what other ways are the graphs of the derivatives related to the graph of the function?
123. y=(4/5)x^5+16x^2-25
75. a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and decreasing.
g(x) = x(ln x)²
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
f(x)=3x4+8x3−18x2+7
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
f(x)=x2/3(4−x)
Identify the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
f(x)=sin2x on [0,π]