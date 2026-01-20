Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫₀^(π/4) (1 + e^(tan θ)) sec²θ dθ
7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 8 cos^4(2πt) dt
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
∫ 8 cot^4(t) dt
∫ 3 sec^4(3x) dx
4. What substitutions are made to evaluate integrals of sin(mx)sin(nx), sin(mx)cos(nx), and cos(mx)cos(nx)? Give an example of each case.