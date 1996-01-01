41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
88–89. Binary numbers
Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series
b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯
89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.
a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ respectively) for the exact value of the series.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5