41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k · (k² + 1) / (k³ − 1)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)
Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
Building a tunnel — first scenario
A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.
a.How far does the crew dig in 10 weeks? 20 weeks? N weeks?
b.What is the longest tunnel the crew can build at this rate?
88–89. Binary numbers
Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series
b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯
89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.
a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.