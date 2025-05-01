Which value of a a makes the following function continuous from the left of x = 2 x=2 ?

h ( x ) = { 2 x 2 − 3 x if x < 2 a if x = 2 4 x − 1 if x > 2 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x^2-3x & \text{if }x<2\\ a & \text{if }x=2\\ 4x-1 & \text{if }x>2\end{cases}