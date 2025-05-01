- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Continuity: Videos & Practice Problems
Continuity Practice Problems
Determine the points at which the function is continuous. Note: Treat the function in its radical form.
Consider the function on the interval . Is continuous on this interval, and if not, where does it fail to be continuous?
Consider the function on the interval . Is continuous on this interval, and if not, where does it fail to be continuous?
Consider the graph of the given function . Determine the points at which the function is continuous.
Find the limit as of the expression . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.
Find the limit as of the expression . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.
Find the limit as of the expression . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.
Find the limit as of the expression . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.
Find the limit as of the expression . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.
Consider the function . Using the Intermediate Value Theorem (IVT), which of the following statements correctly justifies that the equation has at least one solution?
Consider the function . Which of the following statements correctly demonstrates that is equal to for some ?
For the function given by , find the values of and that make it continuous everywhere.
Construct a function that is continuous everywhere except at , where there is a removable discontinuity. Determine the value that should be to remove the discontinuity.
Consider two functions and , both continuous for . Is it possible for to be discontinuous at any point in this range?
A continuous function is defined over the interval . Given that for all in , is it possible for to become negative anywhere within the same interval?
Apply the Intermediate Value Theorem to confirm that the equation has at least one solution. Specify the interval that contains this solution.
Apply the Intermediate Value Theorem to confirm that the equation has at least one solution. Specify the interval that contains this solution.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
Let be a continuous function on the interval and assume for some within this interval. There is an interval around where does not change its sign from that of .
Using the graph of the function below, assess its limits and continuity, and tell if has a removable discontinuity at and . Explain.