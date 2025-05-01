Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
Derivatives of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Derivatives of Trig Functions Practice Problems
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pendulum swings with a displacement given by , where is the vertical displacement in centimeters and is the time in seconds. Determine the pendulum's velocity along the vertical when .
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle moves in a straight line according to the equation , where is the displacement in meters and is the time in seconds. Find the particle's velocity at .
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the graph of the curve on and its tangent lines at . Label the curve and its tangent lines with their equations.
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the equation of the horizontal tangent line to the following curve at point .
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A drone is flying such that its altitude in meters at time seconds is given by . Calculate the drone's velocity, speed, acceleration, and jerk at .