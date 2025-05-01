The concentration of a certain chemical in a reaction over time can be described by the function C ( t ) = 500 ( 2 t 2 + 5 t 2 + 7 ) C(t)=500\left(\frac{2t^2+5}{t^2+7}\right) , where t t is the time in hours since the reaction started. Draw the graph of the concentration and its growth rate with the help of a graphing calculator.