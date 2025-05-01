The growth of a certain plant species over time can be modeled by the function G ( t ) = 18.72 1 + 5 e − 2.2 t G\left(t\right)=\frac{18.72}{1+5e^{-2.2t}} , where G G is the height of the plant in centimeters and t t is the time in weeks. Describe how the species grows over the first 6 6 weeks of life by drawing the graph of G ′ ( t ) G^{\prime}(t) using a graphing utility.