- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Product and Quotient Rules: Videos & Practice Problems
Product and Quotient Rules Practice Problems
The weight of a growing kitten at weeks is described by the function , where is in kilograms. Calculate and describe the meaning of this value.
The growth of a certain plant species over time can be modeled by the function , where is the height of the plant in centimeters and is the time in weeks. Describe how the species grows over the first weeks of life by drawing the graph of using a graphing utility.
Consider . Identify all points on this function where the tangent lines are perpendicular to the line .
Given that functions and are differentiable with , , , and , determine the equation of the line tangent to the graph of at .
Given that and are differentiable functions with , , , and , determine the equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of at .
For the given four differentiable functions of what is the derivative of their product ?
Using the Quotient Rule , find the derivative of the function and determine the values of and .