The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
The Chain Rule Practice Problems
A bungee cord stretches and compresses as a person of mass bounces up and down. The position of the person at time is described by:
,
where is the amplitude of oscillation, is the stiffness of the bungee cord, and is positive when the person is above the equilibrium position. If the stiffness of the bungee cord is increased ninefold (), how will this affect the velocity of the person during oscillation?
For the given function, determine the derivative, assuming that is differentiable and .
Find the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the point . Also, write the equation of the line.
Consider a differentiable function that intersects the point . Let , and the tangent line to at is . What is ?
Let , where is a differentiable function for all real numbers with , , , and . Evaluate .
The number of fish in a small pond over time can be described by the function , where is the time in days since observations began. Graph the function.
A farmer is analyzing the growth pattern of a particular crop which can be approximated by the function , where represents the height of the crop in meters, and is the number of days since planting on March (considered as day ). What is the rate of growth of the crop with respect to days at any given day ?