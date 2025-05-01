- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
The Chain Rule Practice Problems
Given the differentiable functions and with , and for a specific constant , let and , with . Determine the expression for .
Calculate the equation of the tangent line to the graph of at . Also, graph the function and the tangent line on the same coordinate system.
During a deep-sea dive a diver tracks their depth every 5 minutes. The data recorded is shown in the table below.
Simultaneously, a nearby oceanographic station measures the water pressure P (in Pascals, "Pa") at the various depths d (in meters) measured by the diver and creates the following table shown below.
Calculate the rate of change of the water pressure with respect to time experienced by the diver when descending for 25 minutes during the dive. Estimate the required derivatives using the forward difference quotient.