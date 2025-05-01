During a deep-sea dive a diver tracks their depth every 5 minutes. The data recorded is shown in the table below.

Simultaneously, a nearby oceanographic station measures the water pressure P (in Pascals, "Pa") at the various depths d (in meters) measured by the diver and creates the following table shown below.

Calculate the rate of change of the water pressure with respect to time experienced by the diver when descending for 25 minutes during the dive. Estimate the required derivatives using the forward difference quotient.