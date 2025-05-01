A spherical balloon's volume changes with temperature at a rate directly proportional to its volume. The volume V V of the balloon can be expressed as V = 4 3 π r 3 V=\frac43\pi r^3 , where r r is the radius of the balloon, and r r is a function of temperature T T . The rate of change of the radius with respect to temperature is given by d r d T = k r \frac{dr}{dT}=kr , where k k is a proportionality constant. Determine the rate, in terms of V V , at which the volume changes with respect to the temperature.