A large container initially holds 500 kilograms 500~\text{kilograms} of a chemical solution. The mass of the solution is described by the function M ( t ) = 500 ( 1 − 0.05 t ) 3 M\left(t\right)=500\left(1-0.05t\right)^3 , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 20 0\leq{t}\leq{20} , where M ( t ) M\left(t\right) is the mass of the solution in kilograms \text{kilograms} and t t is the time in hours \text{hours} . Determine the rate at which the mass of the solution is decreasing at t = 6 hours t=6~\text{hours} . Compute the average rate of change of the mass of the solution during the first 4 hours 4~\text{hours} .