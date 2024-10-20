Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
A farmer is harvesting a crop field which is triangular in shape. The perimeter is 3000 ft. The measure of the longest side is 100 ft less than thrice the measure of the shortest side. The measure of the middle side is 300 ft less than the measure of the longest side. Find the measure of all the lengths of the field.
A farmer is harvesting a crop field which is triangular in shape. The perimeter is 3000 ft. The measure of the longest side is 100 ft less than thrice the measure of the shortest side. The measure of the middle side is 300 ft less than the measure of the longest side. Find the measure of all the lengths of the field.