2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations Graphs and Coordinates
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(0, 0), (- 4, - 4), (5, 5), (- 6, - 6)}
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(0, 0), (- 4, - 4), (5, 5), (- 6, - 6)}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Function. Domain: 0, 4, 5, 6; Range: 0, 4, 5, 6
B
Function. Domain: 0, - 4, 5, - 6; Range: 0, - 4, 5, - 6
C
Function. Domain: 4; Range: 4
D
Not a function