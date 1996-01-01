0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
154PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression, and if possible, evaluate using exact values. Note that the given variables represent positive real numbers.
11a∛(135ab2) - 3∛(320a4b2)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
105a∛(ab2)
B
45a∛(5ab2)
C
8a∛(5ab2)
D
21a∛(5ab2)