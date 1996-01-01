4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the polynomial function with zero at -5 having multiplicity 3 and f(-4) = 7. The degree of the polynomial function is 3.
Provide the polynomial function with zero at -5 having multiplicity 3 and f(-4) = 7. The degree of the polynomial function is 3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = 7x3 -105x2 +525x -875
B
f(x) = 7x3 +105x2 +525x +875
C
f(x) = 7x3 +105x2 +525x +175
D
f(x) = 7x3 -105x2 +525x -175