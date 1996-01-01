4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the zeros 11 +2i and 11 -2i, write the equation of a polynomial function of the least degree. The coefficient of the polynomial must be only real.
f(x) = x2 -22x -125
f(x) = x2 +22x +125
f(x) = x2 -22x +125
f(x) = x2 +22x -125