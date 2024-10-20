Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
Rational Equations
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
The time it takes for the auditorium to be cleaned varies inversely as the number of people doing the cleaning. If it takes 75 minutes to clean it by 2 people, how long will it take for it to be cleaned by 5 people?
