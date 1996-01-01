1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
A titanium bar has a length that is 20 cm more than its width. From all corners of this bar, squares each having an area of 16 cm2 are cut so that the flaps could be bent and eventually folded towards the top to form a hollow box that is open from the top. This titanium box now has a volume of 176 cm3. Solve for the dimensions of the titanium bar used.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Length = 35 cm, Width = 5 cm
B
Length = 25 cm, Width = 15 cm
C
Length = 30 cm, Width = 10 cm
D
Length = 40 cm, Width = 10 cm