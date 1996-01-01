1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
1. Equations & Inequalities The Square Root Property
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Harley wants to ferment a strange fruit and decides to store his mixture inside a barrel that has a surface area of 1128π in2. For safety, there should be a free space for the vapors and vigorous gases that the process will produce, hence this cylindrical barrel should have a height of 35 in. Harley wants to design a perfect circular cover to complete the storage. Calculate the radius of this cover.
Harley wants to ferment a strange fruit and decides to store his mixture inside a barrel that has a surface area of 1128π in2. For safety, there should be a free space for the vapors and vigorous gases that the process will produce, hence this cylindrical barrel should have a height of 35 in. Harley wants to design a perfect circular cover to complete the storage. Calculate the radius of this cover.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16 in
B
6 in
C
8 in
D
12 in