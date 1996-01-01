1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular garden is designed such that its length is 20 cm more than thrice its width. If the total area covered by this garden is 124,000 cm2, calculate the garden's length and width.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Length = 200 cm, Width = 620 cm
B
Length = 620 cm, Width = 200 cm
C
Length = 280 cm, Width = 1480 cm
D
Length = 1480 cm, Width = 280 cm