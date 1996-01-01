2. Graphs of Equations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the possible rational zeros of the following equation using Rational Zero Theorem. Then, use synthetic division to find an actual zero. Find the remaining zeros using the quotient from division: 9x3 + 27x2 - 40x - 16 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 3, ± 9, ± 1/3, ± 2/3; Actual Zeros: -1, -4, 2/3
B
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 3, ± 6, ± 9, ± 1/3, ± 2/3, ± 4/3; Actual Zeros: -6, -4, 4/3
C
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 2, ± 6, ± 8, ± 1/3, 4/3; Actual Zeros: -6, 1/3, 4/3
D
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 2, ± 4, ± 8, ± 16, ± 1/3, ± 2/3, ± 4/3, ± 8/3, ± 16/3, ± 1/9, ± 2/9, ± 4/9, ± 8/9, ± 16/9; Actual Zeros: -4, -1/3, 4/3