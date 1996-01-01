4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between 6 and 7.
f(x) = 7x3 - 127x2 + 536x - 74
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(6) = 306, f(7) = 166, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
B
f(6) = - 166, f(7) = - 306, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
C
f(6) = - 144, f(7) = 82, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
D
f(6) = 82, f(7) = - 144, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis