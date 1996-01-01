4. Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Dividing Polynomials
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find f(-4). Write the coordinates of the respective point on the graph of the function f(x).
f(x) = x3 - 4x2 - 3x + 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
111; (-4, 111)
B
-111; (-4, -111)
C
-121; (-4, -121)
D
121; (-4, 121)