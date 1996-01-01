4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following function:
f(x) = 11x8 - 4x6 + 7x2 - 13
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following function:
f(x) = 11x8 - 4x6 + 7x2 - 13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As x → ∞, f(x) → ∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → -∞
B
As x → ∞, f(x) → -∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → ∞
C
As x → ∞, f(x) → ∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → ∞
D
As x → ∞, f(x) → -∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → -∞