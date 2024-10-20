Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using variation techniques, solve the following problem.
Grashof Number, a dimensionless number used in quantifying heat transfer forces, varies directly as the temperature in Rankine (R). If the temperature is 809 R, the Grashof Number evaluates to 19893. Calculate the value of Grashof Number if the temperature is 1396 R.
