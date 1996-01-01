6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the domain and range of f(x)=3x and g(x)=log3x by graphing them in the Cartesian coordinate system.
Identify the domain and range of f(x)=3x and g(x)=log3x by graphing them in the Cartesian coordinate system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
domain of f(x): set of all real numbers, range of f(x): y>1, domain of g(x): x>0, range of g(x): set of all real numbers
B
domain of f(x): set of all real numbers, range of f(x): y>0, domain of g(x): x>0, range of g(x): set of all real numbers
C
domain of f(x): set of all real numbers, range of f(x): y<0, domain of g(x): x>0, range of g(x): set of all real numbers
D
domain of f(x): set of all real numbers, range of f(x): y<-1, domain of g(x): x>0, range of g(x): set of all real numbers