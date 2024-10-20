Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
You want to learn cooking by enrolling in a culinary training center this summer. The first center offers one-time registration fee of $50 and an hourly fee of $5. The second center offers one-time registration fee of $20 and an hourly fee of $8. How many hours will the total cost of each training center be the same? At this number of hours, what will be the total cost for each training center?
