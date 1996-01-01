4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following function: f(x) = 4x4 - 7x2 + 1
Determine if it is even, odd, or neither; and describe the symmetry, if any.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Even Function, Symmetry about the x-axis
B
Even Function, Symmetry about the y-axis
C
Odd Function, Symmetry about the y-axis
D
Odd Function, No Symmetry