6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded semiannually, what is its value after 10 years?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
$9000.91
B
$9008.32
C
$8998.83
D
$8838.44