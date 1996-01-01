6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/2)[3ln(a + 16) - ln(3a) - ln (a2 - 64)]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ln√[(a + 16)3/3a(a2 - 64)]
B
ln√[(a + 16)/a(a2 - 64)]
C
ln√[(a + 16)3/3a(a - 8)]
D
ln√[(a + 16)/a(a - 8)]