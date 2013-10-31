3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
The function c is a composition of two functions a and b so that c(x) = ((a ○ b)(x)).
If c(x) = √(x2 + 13x - 31), what is a(x) and b(x)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a(x) = x-1/2; b(x) = x2 + 13x - 31
B
a(x) = x-2; b(x) = x2 + 13x - 31
C
a(x) = x1/2; b(x) = x2 + 13x - 31
D
a(x) = x; b(x) = (x2 + 13x - 31)2