Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Rational Equations
Rational Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following formula, use the term "varies" or "proportional" to write them as word statements.
L = π w, where "L" is the perimeter and "w" is the width of any curve having constant width.
