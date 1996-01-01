0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
298PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation F = (9/5)C + 32 allows the conversion between Celsius temperature and Fahrenheit temperature. Use this equation to convert 20 °C to its equivalent temperature in Fahrenheit scale.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26 °F
B
42 °F
C
68 °F
D
87 °F