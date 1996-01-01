0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
297PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rocket was launched vertically upward from a platform at a height of 8 feet. The initial speed of the rocket is 135 feet per second. Its height (in ft), relative to the ground, is defined by the equation h = 8 + 135t - 16t2, t seconds after it was launched. Calculate the rocket's height 4 seconds after it was launched.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
292 ft
B
356 ft
C
274 ft
D
318 ft