3. Functions Transformations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the graph of the function, f(x) = 2x2 -x +1 for applying transformation of graphs to graph the function according to the given condition. g(x) = 2x2 -x +5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Graph shifts 4 units vertically upward
B
Graph shifts 4 units vertically downward
C
Graph shifts 5 units vertically upward
D
Graph shifts 5 units vertically downward