3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each function, find: the sum, difference, product and quotient of f and g. f(x) = x2 - x - 4, g(x) = 2x2 + 5
For each function, find: the sum, difference, product and quotient of f and g. f(x) = x2 - x - 4, g(x) = 2x2 + 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sum = 3x2 - x + 1, Difference = - x2 - x - 9, Product = 2x4 - 2x3 - 3x2 - 5x - 20, Quotient = (x2 - x - 4) / (2x2 + 5)
B
Sum = - x2 - x - 9, Difference = 3x2 - x + 1, Product = 2x4 - 2x3 - 3x2 - 5x - 20, Quotient = (x2 - x - 4) / (2x2 + 5)
C
Sum = 3x2 - x + 1, Difference = - x2 - x - 9, Product = (x2 - x - 4) × (2x2 + 5), Quotient = 2x4 - 2x3 - 3x2 - 5x - 20
D
Sum = - x2 - x - 9, Difference = 3x2 - x + 1, Product = (x2 - x - 4) × (2x2 + 5), Quotient = 2x4 - 2x3 - 3x2 - 5x - 20