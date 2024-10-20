Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ryan left the city by ship to visit his uncle in Nashville which is 360 km away. After 7.5 hours, his uncle left the house to meet him at the port. At a speed of 50 km per hr, he drove 25 km to the port. When Ryan's uncle arrived, the ship has also just arrived. Calculate the speed of the ship.
