1. Equations & Inequalities Intro to Quadratic Equations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions
4x2 - 28x + 49 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
D = 784, two real solutions
B
D = 0, only one real solution
C
D = - 784, no real solutions
D
D = 1/784, two real solutions